By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A candidate running for city council in Braddock has found himself in trouble with the law.
Raemon Prunty was arrested in an alleged drug-trafficking operation in Blair County.
Altoona Police say the 21-year-old and another person were bringing thousands of packets of heroin from Pittsburgh to Altoona.
Police say they seized nearly 10,000 packets of heroin in total from a home in Altoona and from the vehicle Prunty was in when he was arrested.
Prunty is now facing several charges, including felony conspiracy and drug charges.
He’s set to appear In court on Wednesday.