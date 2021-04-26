By: KDKA-TV News Staff

READING, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf says several state agencies are working to help Pennsylvanians who are homebound get the COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The governor, the state Secretary of Aging Robert Torres and other state representatives focused on the topic at a Monday news conference in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf says caregivers should make a call to the state health department, their local agency on aging or the Human Services Department to get the vaccine.

It’s all about getting the vaccine to those who are vulnerable.

“These are people who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. They’ve suffered the same isolation that we have, and even more so than we all have, as a result of this pandemic. So we are committed to finding every way we can to reach Pennsylvanians who cannot leave their homes and give them equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said.

Many agencies that had a waiting list for shots a few months ago now have plenty of supply to make appointments.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full report on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.