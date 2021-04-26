By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,043 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,136,057 cases and 25,988 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,561 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 544 patients are in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16-22 stood at 8.6%, according to the Health Department.

The state says 8,043,744 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,200,270 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,355,119 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,484 cases among residents and 14,708 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,082 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,503 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

