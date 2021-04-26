PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today should be warmer than yesterday.

I’m forecasting a high temperature of 64 degrees today.

The only issue with today’s weather are the chilly morning temperatures we are expecting.

We have both frost advisories and freeze warnings in place for our region through 9:00 a.m.

Obviously, you are going to want to bundle up as you head out the door this morning.

I wish there was a better solution for those who have tender vegetation already planted and growing in gardens.

If they weren’t already covered up before this morning, there’s not much you can do now.

The warm up officially arrives tonight at around midnight as a warm front sweeps through.

While there is a small chance for an isolated shower, I am going to keep our daily rain chance both today and tomorrow at 0%.

I have put a 10% hourly chance for rain into the forecast from 10:00 p.m tonight through 2:00 a.m. tomorrow. It’s so small!

Besides that, both today and tomorrow will be completely dry.

We will see more clouds around tomorrow, but even with the increased cloud cover we should see highs near 80 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh right there at 79°.

Rain arrives Wednesday afternoon. I have Wednesday’s rain chance at just 40% right now.

I think that is probably a touch too low, and will likely bump up rain chances on Wednesday to 60% and maybe even 70% before we get to Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will be dry with rain arriving in the afternoon.

Once rain arrives, most of the rest of the day will see rain falling.

Even with the rain, highs should once again easily hit the mid to maybe even upper 70’s.

The best chance for rain all week long occurs on Thursday, with rain expected through the day.

At this point, it looks like severe weather chances will stay away with more than an inch of rain expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for most of Western Pennsylvania.

Another cold punch of air rolls in on the backside of the rain with maybe even some light snow possible on Friday morning in the Laurel Highlands.

