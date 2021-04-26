By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Oh. (KDKA) — Protests continued this weekend, demanding accountability and reform for police after 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer after allegedly lunging at two people with a knife during a fight.READ MORE: Jury Trials To Resume In Allegheny County
“My skin is not a weapon. There are so many times where unarmed people of color have been shot and killed because of their skin,” said Tyler Rutledge.READ MORE: Walk Through Pittsburgh's Hill District Explores August Wilson's Impact
“I’m an educator. A lot of this hits close to home. I have students that are the same age of Ma’khia Bryant. Watching something like this happen hits close to home,” said Kelsie Martin.MORE NEWS: Neville Island I-79 On-Ramp Long-Term Closure Set To Begin
The officer in the case, Nicholas Reardon, has been placed on leave. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the case and will determine if Reardon will face charges.