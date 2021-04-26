PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers can go in a few different directions with their first-round pick.

A good guess is they will go with an offensive player, but let’s not discount a couple of positions on defense, including inside linebacker.

Penn State’s Micah Parsons is the top-ranked linebacker on the board. He can play just about anywhere, but some think he is best in the middle. Parsons can blow up running backs, rush the passer or drop back in coverage. His 4.39-second speed helps.

Parsons is a top-10 pick in most years, but Parsons opted out last year, which could cause him to fall.

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins is a guy the Steelers like. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound player is freakishly athletic. He doesn’t have elite speed, but he makes up for it in other ways. KDKA’s Rich Walsh does not know if Collins is the pick at 24, but him as a second-day pick seems to be a better option.

Jamin Davis was one of the biggest playmakers in the SEC out of Kentucky. Davis’ stock is on the rise after a great pro day.

A couple of mid-round guys from the SEC might be LSU’s Jabril Cox, who transferred from North Dakota State, and Monty Rice from Georgia.