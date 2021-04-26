By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A biography of the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller is coming to bookshelves this fall.
It is called "The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller."
Writer Dona-Claire Chesman interviewed dozens of friends and collaborators to document the career and the legacy of Mac Miller. The book is available for pre-order and will be sent out on Oct. 26.
Miller, a Pittsburgh-native from Point Breeze, attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where he graduated in 2010. The 26-year-old suffered a fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, in California.