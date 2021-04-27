CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 260 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 157 are confirmed and 103 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 83 years with a median age of 31 years.

There have been 6,612 total hospitalizations and 96,428 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,859.

