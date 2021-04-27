By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 260 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.READ MORE: North Hills School District Plans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Students
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 157 are confirmed and 103 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 83 years with a median age of 31 years.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
There have been 6,612 total hospitalizations and 96,428 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,859.MORE NEWS: Report: Ohio Capital Unprepared For Protests’ Size, Energy
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: