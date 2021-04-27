By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County couple is facing charges after two young children were found living in a roach and flea infested home.

Edward Reed Jr., 24, and Kayla Vojtilla, 22, are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Kiski Township Police were called to the couple’s home on Brownstown Road Tuesday morning on an unrelated matter. That’s where they found a 3-year-old boy and 4-month-old girl “living in squalor.”

According to police, the house does not have working plumbing and garbage was found all over the place. There were discarded diapers on the floor, rotten food in the refrigerator and dirty dishes in the sink crawling with insects.

In addition, investigators say the home has both a flea and cockroach infestation.

Reed and Vojtilla were arraigned and released on $10,000 bond.

They are scheduled to be back in court on May 19.

Armstrong County CYS took custody of the children and placed them with a family member.