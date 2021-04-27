By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After nearly two months of extensive work, KDKA-TV has upgraded its signal transmitter, now providing a better quality picture than ever before.
Work began at the beginning of March, replacing a 20-year-old tube-type transmitter, replacing it with a new state-of-the art system.
Extensive repair was also done on damaged transmission line, 650 feet up on the antenna tower.
With power having been fluctuating since the beginning of March, full power to the transmitter was returned at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26th.
KDKA-TV thanks you for your patience as we have gone through the process of upgrading the transmitter, as we are now capable of providing you with a much more stable and better quality broadcast picture.