By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,333 new Coronavirus cases and 84 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,139,390 cases and 26,072 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,495 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 517 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,130,899 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,239,152 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,364,133 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,516 cases among residents and 14,734 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,089 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,568 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

