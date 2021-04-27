By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The REAL ID deadline is getting pushed back again to 2023.
The Department of Homeland Security says the REAL ID full enforcement date is moving from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023. DHS says the pandemic has significantly impacted states' abilities to issue Real IDs.
That means if you want to fly on an airplane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base, you’ll need a federally accepted form of identification like a REAL ID by May 2023, although there is no requirement to get one and PennDOT will still issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.
DHS says only 43 percent of state-issued driver's licenses and IDs are currently REAL ID-compliant. Earlier this month, PennDOT said they had issued more than 1 million REAL ID products.
For more information about REAL ID, you can visit DHS’ website and you can see what’s needed to apply for one on PennDOT’s website.