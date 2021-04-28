By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash.
Police, fire, and EMS were called to the scene just after midnight along West Liberty Avenue in Beechview.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the motorcycle was heading inbound when the crash occurred.
The collision investigation unit was on the scene all night reconstructing the crash.
West Liberty was closed for a couple of hours overnight but has reopened as of Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating.