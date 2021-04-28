CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"Cricket" decided to keep working during the pandemic and after 44 years, is retiring from Mercy Hospital.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 74-year-old nurse known as “Cricket” is hanging up her stethoscope.

Her friends said that she chose to keep working, even during the pandemic.

Cricket contracted COVID-19 but beat the virus.

She decided that after 44 years of service to retire from Mercy Hospital.

Since the hospital staff didn’t get the chance to give her a proper send-off, they surprised her with a decorated drive-by to show their appreciation.