By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire with people reportedly trapped in West View.

The Reserve Volunteer Fire Department says their crews are working a fire in a “multiple family dwelling” where people are trapped.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Oakwood Avenue.

The fire caused heavy damage to the building, and a KDKA photographer on scene reports at least one person was rescued and taken away in an ambulance.

There’s been no word on any injuries yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.