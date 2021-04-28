CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, West View

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire with people reportedly trapped in West View.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 242 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths

The Reserve Volunteer Fire Department says their crews are working a fire in a “multiple family dwelling” where people are trapped.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Oakwood Avenue.

READ MORE: McKeesport Area School District Set To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The fire caused heavy damage to the building, and a KDKA photographer on scene reports at least one person was rescued and taken away in an ambulance.

There’s been no word on any injuries yet.

MORE NEWS: Lack Of Qualified Drivers Could Lead To Summer Gas Shortage

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.