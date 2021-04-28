By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire with people reportedly trapped in West View.
The Reserve Volunteer Fire Department says their crews are working a fire in a “multiple family dwelling” where people are trapped.
Our crews are working a fire in a multiple family dwelling with people trapped in West View.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Oakwood Avenue.
The fire caused heavy damage to the building, and a KDKA photographer on scene reports at least one person was rescued and taken away in an ambulance.
#BREAKING: Heavy fire destroys an apartment building on Oakwood Ave in West View. At least one person rescued and taken by ambulance. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3bd0gufmxo
There's been no word on any injuries yet.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.