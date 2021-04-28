By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a household chemical collection event this weekend.
The event gives people the opportunity to throw out common chemicals like cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil and pesticides. It'll take place Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot.
The PRC is holding these events in different locations throughout the state until October.
Pre-registration is required ahead of time. You can register and learn more here.