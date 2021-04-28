PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers’ interest in Alabama’s Najee Harris is no secret.

Harris could be the Steelers’ next feature running back. He was one of the top recruits before going to Alabama, where he didn’t disappoint.

Last year, Harris proved he could be a three-down back, improved his pass-catching abilities and blocking well in pass protection. Harris has the rare combination of size, speed and quickness.

Travis Etienne could very well be the first running back off the board because of his abilities in the passing game. He put up big numbers in that Clemson offense and is faster than Harris. But it’s debatable who the top running back in this year’s draft is.

There is considered to be a drop-off after those two, but one name to keep an eye on in the second round for the Steelers is North Carolina’s Javonte Williams. Scouts think he can be a three-down back in the NFL. Williams is a powerful runner who can break tackles and pick up yards after contact.

If the Steelers wait until the mid-rounds for a running back, keep an eye on Memphis’ Kenny Gainwell. He had a very impressive redshirt freshman year, showing off his explosiveness and playmaking abilities. Gainwell opted out last year after losing family members to COVID-19.

Ohio State’s Trey Sermon is another player who could be a mid-round steal. Sermon transferred from Oklahoma to Ohio State, but split carries last year. Sermon had a monster game against Northwestern last season, rushing for 331 yards and two touchdowns.