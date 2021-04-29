By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 214 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 170 are confirmed and 44 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 104 years with a median age of 28 years.
Of the two new deaths, one person was in their 30s and one was in their 70s.
There have been 6,729 total hospitalizations and 96,884 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,865.
