By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First National Bank has said they want to invest $5 million to promote economic development in the Hill District.READ MORE: Jurassic Quest Drive Thru Experience Coming To Pittsburgh
They’re calling it the “Hill District Gap Lending Program” and it will help business owners who want to develop or redevelop.READ MORE: Superhero Window Washers Surprise Patients At UPMC Children's Hospital
Business owners will be able to get $400,000 and will have flexible lending to support their development projects.MORE NEWS: Canon-McMillan High School Student Chosen To Represent Pittsburgh At FBI National Academy
It’s all part of the company’s commitment to the area which will one day be the home of First National Bank’s headquarters as it moves to the old Civic Arena site.