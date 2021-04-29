By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – This summer, the whole family can get an up-close look at dinosaurs.
"Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience" is coming to Pittsburgh in June.
70 realistic dinosaurs will return from extinction to bring some fun to the whole family in a COVID-safe environment.
From June 4th until the 13th, the drive-through exhibit will be at the Pavillion at Star Lake in Burgettstown.
Tickets and more information can be found by following this link.