By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – This summer, the whole family can get an up-close look at dinosaurs.

“Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience” is coming to Pittsburgh in June.

70 realistic dinosaurs will return from extinction to bring some fun to the whole family in a COVID-safe environment.

From June 4th until the 13th, the drive-through exhibit will be at the Pavillion at Star Lake in Burgettstown.

Tickets and more information can be found by following this link.