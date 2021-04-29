By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport is installing touchless "wave to call" elevator buttons.
The airport shared photos of the new buttons, saying “it’s not ‘beam me up, Scotty,'” but the hope is that the touchless elevators will reduce the spread of germs.
It's not 'beam me up, Scotty,' but we're currently installing touchless/wave-to-call elevator buttons to reduce the spread of germs. Just point to the floor where you're headed and be transported! It's all part of a modern, more health-conscious airport. #SafeTravels pic.twitter.com/n7mTf1vUDH
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) April 29, 2021
The airport says it’s all about being modern and more health-conscious.