By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport is installing touchless “wave to call” elevator buttons.

The airport shared photos of the new buttons, saying “it’s not ‘beam me up, Scotty,'” but the hope is that the touchless elevators will reduce the spread of germs.

The airport says it’s all about being modern and more health-conscious.