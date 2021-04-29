PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hello, storms are again possible today.

Unlike yesterday, where we knew that most of the day would be dry, rain showers will be possible through the day today.

I have rain totals of about an inch for Pittsburgh. It does look like the best chance for rain through the day will be along I-80 with severe storms being most likely along I-70.

If we see severe storms today it will come from strong destructive winds as a cold front sinks to the south. The only other weather hazard to be aware of is possibly a brief issue with flooding but that chance is low.

Data shows our peak severe weather chance occurring between 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. as a cold front sinks to the southeast. Straight-line wind speeds could top 60mph. These wind storms may not even have a lot of lightning embedded in them, arriving with little to no advanced notice. Because of that, we are asking you to stay weather-aware throughout the day.

With the cloud cover in place yesterday, highs were a couple of degrees short of 80 in most places.

Pittsburgh hit 78 for the daily high.

Highs today will be cooler thanks to constant cloud cover and rain.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 69 for the daily high.

Looking ahead, Friday will be cooler with afternoon temperatures closer to 50 degrees. Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s with highs returning to the 70s on Sunday.

I have snuck in a 20 percent chance for rain into the forecast late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

It will not be a lot and occurs as a warm front sweeps through.

