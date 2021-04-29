By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday was "National Superhero Day" and UPMC Children's Hospital celebrated in a big way.
Superheroes scaled the building to wash some windows and bring a smile to the patients and families in the hospital.
The window washers even had fun giveaways with superhero-themed masks and capes.
Even with the special window washers, hospital staff said that superheroes walk the halls of the hospital every single day.