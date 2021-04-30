ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old girl from Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School is on a mission to spread kindness.

Madisyn Bowers and her mom, Lisa, founded “Madisyn’s Mighty Mission.” It’s a campaign that raises awareness about Crouzon Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the growth of the skull and abnormal development of the eye sockets and midface.

Since her adoption as an infant, Madisyn has undergone numerous surgeries. Her most recent surgery was in March to attach an external extraction device to her skull so she can breathe and eat better.

Doctors had to shave Madisyn’s head for the surgery, so Lisa got rid of her hair to show support.

“She did it,” Lisa said. “She cut and shaved my head.”

Lisa goes into Madisyn’s school to answer questions and educate the class on why her daughter looks different.

“It was more about how to be kind even though somebody’s different,” said Lisa. “We’re all different.”

They also help raise money to support the Children’s Craniofacial Association.

Madisyn told KDKA’s Kym Gable, “We just try to spread kindness all over the place.”

The 9-year-old has dreams of becoming a veterinarian. Her pet hamsters, Dixie and Snickers, watched intently during the KDKA interview.

Despite a challenging journey, Madisyn says she’s “thankful and blessed.”