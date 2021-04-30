By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – Round two for a proposal to form a regional health department is underway with Washington County leading the way.

Commissioners from Washington, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Greene, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties met to discuss the next steps.

They are asking for one of two things: either get help from the state or if that can’t happen, taking matters into their own hands.

“So, the counties are in the process now of coming back to Washington County with their lists of issues and recommendations for improvement that we will compile and send to the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” said Diane Irey Vaughan, the Washington County Commissioner. “Based on the department of health’s response to our suggestions, we will meet again and decide what the next step for our region is going to be.”

Vaughan is hoping to have the list compiled by the end of May.

From there, they’ll send a letter to the state health department with the hope of getting a response.