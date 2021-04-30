BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Five people allegedly involved in a fentanyl ring that trafficked drugs from Philadelphia to Butler were arrested.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the drug operation trafficked an estimated kilo of heroin and fentanyl to Butler County with a street value of up to $400,000.READ MORE: About 400 Pittsburgh Public School Students Will Be Without Ride To School Starting Next Week
Desirae Feitl, Quinzal Powell, Jodi Shirey, Brandi Zediker and Crystal Pakutz were all arrested and face multiple drug charges.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Contractor Accused Of Collecting Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars From Homeowners For Work Never Started
The Attorney General’s Office says Powell orchestrated the sale and distribution of 50,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl between Philadelphia and Butler counties. Feitl and Pakutz allegedly sold 12,800 and 41,000 doses. The AG’s Office says Shirey and Zediker acted as distributors.MORE NEWS: EQT Children’s Theater Festival Features Virtual, Interactive Activities And Shows
“Eleven Pennsylvanians die from opioids every day, and we will not sit idly by when dealers traffic poison across Pennsylvania and try to profit from devastating our communities,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a press release. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”