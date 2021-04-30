By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – More than 1,500 stamp bags of suspected heroin were thrown from a car during a high-speed chase through Ligonier.
Ligonier Valley Police say they were tipped off to a large amount of heroin that was going to be transported through the area.
When officers found the car believed to be involved near the intersection of routes 30 and 711 at the GetGo gas station, the vehicle sped off.
Police say the car turned down several side roads in an attempt to get officers off their trail before stopping on Route 711 near Darlington Rector Road. It’s there police say the passenger threw out his shoes and the heroin.
Officers found the shoes then say K-9 Kilo searched the area and found a white plastic bag nearby. Inside, police say they found 30 bricks, about 1,500 bags, of suspected heroin.
Police did not say if any arrests were made or any charges filed.