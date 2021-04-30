CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are working to clean up a spill after a tanker carrying fuel overturned while trying to get onto I-79.

KDKA’s Bryant Reed reports from the scene that the tanker was exiting Route 51 when it overturned on the ramp in Coraopolis.

Crews are cleaning up, but it reportedly could be a few more hours.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Some roads are closed and traffic is being detoured around the accident, but right now it’s flowing smoothly.

There’s no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.