CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are working to clean up a spill after a tanker carrying fuel overturned while trying to get onto I-79.
KDKA's Bryant Reed reports from the scene that the tanker was exiting Route 51 when it overturned on the ramp in Coraopolis.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨
A tanker has flipped over on a ramp trying to get on I-79. Crews are trying to clean up the damage now, no word on any injuries. Portions of the highway are closed for now so might need to find a detour @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CfHzVmjwFD
— Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) April 30, 2021
Crews are cleaning up, but it reportedly could be a few more hours.
Crews are cleaning up, but it reportedly could be a few more hours.

Some roads are closed and traffic is being detoured around the accident, but right now it's flowing smoothly.
There’s no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.