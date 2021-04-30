CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Harlansburg Road in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victims of the crash were the two drivers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

