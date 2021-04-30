By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a North Carolina man stole an Airport Authority vehicle and crashed into a building at Pittsburgh International Airport.

On Friday, police responded to reports that an Airport Authority vehicle had been driven into the building that houses the moving walkway that connects the Landside terminal and the Hyatt Regency Hotel with long-term parking.

Officials say when they arrived, they found that an Airport Authority pick-up truck crashed through the glass doors of the moving walkway and hit a cement pillar.

Police later found Harry Griffith, 35, in the parking area behind the hotel. Law enforcement says an airport employee told them that he saw the man drive the truck into the structure.

“It was learned that the Airport Authority employee had parked his vehicle to collect trash from receptacles near the building. After he had exited and began gathering the trash, he heard the vehicle and turned to see it being driven into the building. The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and ran and was followed by the airport employee,” police said in a release.

Police say charges are pending against Griffith.