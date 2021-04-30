PITTSBURGH (KDKA/KPIX) — Everyone loves a good comeback story, and new Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has a great one.

Not long before he was taken as the first-round draft pick by the Steelers, Harris returned to the homeless shelter where he and his family once lived.

“I wanted to make sure that I could give back to the community and show them if y’all still need anything like I’m never too big or too whatever to help you guys out, I’m always going to be the helping hand,” Harris said. “I wanted to make sure that happened, so I had a party over there, passing out food and pizza. I feel like they didn’t think that was serious enough, which they did, but in my mindset, I didn’t think so, so I said I’m going to pull up and actually show them I’m really here if you guys need anything. I know I’m getting drafted today, but if you guys need anything, I’m literally right here.”

Harris stopped by the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, also known as GRIP, where a draft party was underway in his honor. Harris didn’t just stop by, he also provided food for the party.

“His mother was instrumental in getting him and all those children through what would normally be the most horrific experience of their lives,” said Kathleen Sullivan, executive director at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program.

Those that know him told KPIX that the running back who went on to play college ball at Alabama, always finds ways to give back to his community.

“I’ve been knowing him since he was a little boy. It couldn’t have happened to a better kid. He’s a warm loving person,” said Marvellus Lucas.

“It gives me a lot of inspiration,” said Juan Cambros.

Harris is also forming a non-profit and hopes to keep giving back to the community, including the shelter in Richmond where he spent part of his childhood.

After being drafted, Harris took questions from everything about what it felt like to be drafted, his background, and his thoughts on coming to the Steelers, including getting a chance to play with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers still have seven more picks remaining in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 55th, 87th, 128th, 140th, 216th, 245th, and 254th overall picks.

