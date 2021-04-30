By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians can now get a COVID-19 vaccine from any Rite Aid store.
Rite Aid announced it's expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations beginning Friday. Walk-in appointments will also be available but on a limited basis.
Rite Aid says its pharmacists are administering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
People 18 years and older can schedule appointments online. For stores administering the Pfizer vaccine, which can be found here, those 16 and 17 have to schedule an appointment with guardian consent by directly contacting the pharmacy.