By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLAWNOX (KDKA) – The Food Network hit show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” will once again returning to the Pittsburgh area.

The Starlite Lounge in Blawnox will be on the show on May 14.

This isn’t the first time the show hosted by chef Guy Fieri has come to town, it was here in 2008.

Ron Esser, better known as “Moondog”, told KDKA how he landed the opportunity again.

“I remember one day I was sitting here with a guy, Eric Lindell, and he said, ‘hey, I got Guy Fieri’s number,’ so we called him,” Moondog recalled. “He said, ‘you’ll never guess where I am, I’m eating pierogis at the Starlite Lounge.’ Guy said, ‘Man, that Moondog, he’s a trip!’

“I feel for everybody in this business and what a blessing to get a phone call from the Food Network, ‘Hey, they’re coming back’ and I’m like really? They said Guy insisted on it.”

Moondog said that Fieri didn’t travel for the filming that happened back in August.

