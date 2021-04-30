PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Terminal in the Strip District has added a new tenant.

Posman Books is moving in. It will also include an ice cream shop.

It has taken years to convert the historic produce terminal into a commercial district, but tenants are finally moving in.

The new bookstore will be neighbors with a state liquor store, an indoor golf facility and more. It was once feared that the Terminal would somehow compete with and change the nature of the homegrown businesses that line Penn Avenue.

But a man who was part of a group of concerned business owners now says maybe not.

“The more stores that are over there, the more people that are going to come down here,” said Jim Coen. “We want that project over there to keep working.”

Coen, who owns three stores in the Strip District, says there have been complaints about parking. The Terminal provided several new spaces, but the spots are back-in only.

“That’s pretty dumb. I’m not going to back in,” said Cameron Bargas of Brookline. “Then I’d have to turn around. It’s clearly something that you should probably pull in.”

The other parking gripe is you have to have Pittsburgh’s parking app to pay for parking and avoid a ticket. Even so, the historic Strip District on Penn Avenue appears resilient enough to withstand any challenges.

“Penn Avenue, we have not had one business go out of business because of COVID,” Coen said.