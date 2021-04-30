By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — U.S. Steel has announced that it has canceled its investment project in the Mon Valley Works.

In 2019, U.S. Steel promised it would invest more than $1 billion for state-of-the-art technology, which would have included new sustainable endless casting and rolling.

Originally, the project was supposed to be completed sometime in 2022.

U.S. Steel said the stressors from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change influenced their decision. With the pandemic, U.S. Steel alleges that permit delays from the Allegheny County Health Department slowed down progress with construction significantly.

“We commissioned the manufacturing of the equipment and began site preparations,” President and CEO David Burritt wrote in a letter.

“However, with over $170 million invested and equipment being stored in Pittsburgh-area warehouses, we’re still only at the beginning stages of project execution. By contrast, during this same time period, a competing steel manufacturer in another state announced a new steel mill and will be ready to make steel this year.”

“At the onset of the pandemic, U. S. Steel agreed with the need for the County Health Department to temporarily delay its permitting process for the Mon Valley Works, but this delay allowed for a consequential window of time during which we expanded our understanding of steelmaking’s future in a rapidly decarbonizing world,” he added.

Earlier this month, U.S. Steel committed to producing no carbon emissions by 2050. U.S. Steel has also stated they will still be making steel in the Mon Valley.

In November of 2020, Burritt hinted that the Mon Valley project might not be completed and that the investment “could go somewhere else.”

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.