PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Have you ever wanted to go back in time?

Well, one Pittsburgh restaurant is giving Pittsburghers a taste of the past.

“Back To The Foodture” just opened a brand new location on the South Side this weekend.

The restaurant offers more than 150 wing flavors, more than 30 burger options, and much more.

Customers can also tour the museum inside the building which features toys, gadgets, and other times from the past.

“We take donations of old toys, video games, clothing, electronics, and when you bring them in if we take them, we’re going to give you 20 percent off your next meal or your meal that day,” said co-owner Eddie Barnz.

The electronics at Back To The Foodture also is showing today’s kids electronics they couldn’t even imagine.

“The kids nowadays don’t know about pagers and cell phones and old Atari games,” Barnz said. “We did this to bring families together and bring you Back To The Foodture.”

Back To The Foodture will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon until 8:00 p.m.

The owners say they are now the first-ever Black-owned restaurant to enter the SouthSide Works.