By: KDKA-TV News Staff
POWELL, Ohio (KDKA) — A 4-year-old greater one-horned rhino has a new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
The rhino, named Brian, arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on April 9, 2021 from the Center for Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Florida.
Brian weighs around 3,500 pounds, and zoo experts say that his species is particularly vulnerable and only recently was elevated from endangered status due to dedicated conservation efforts.
“Brian’s move was recommended as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a cooperatively managed program designed to maximize the genetic diversity and increase the population sustainability of threatened and endangered species in human care,” Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wrote in a release. “Currently, there are approximately only 80 greater one-horned rhinos in zoological facilities in North America.”
After having a few weeks to become adjusted to his new environment, Brian is now ready to see visitors this weekend from the safety of his indoor habitat, according to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
One of Brian’s favorite things to do so far is to play in his sand pile.