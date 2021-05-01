By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A coronavirus vaccine clinic at Carnegie Mellon University was giving out both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson shots on Friday.READ MORE: Netflix Reveals Release Date For Jason Momoa's 'Sweet Girl' Filmed In Pittsburgh
“Some patients have a preference, and we’ve seen with vaccine hesitancy that some patients prefer one over the other. So we made both Pfizer and J&J available at this clinic today,” Dr. Imran Qadeer, AHN’s Chief Medical Officer, said.READ MORE: Hersheypark Opens For Summer Season With 3 New Culinary Options
The end of the semester is quickly approaching at CMU, but doctors say, there’s no need to worry for any student who goes back home with only their first dose.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Watching Out For Wet Weather
They can get their second shot even if they live in another state.