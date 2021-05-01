By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 271 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 232 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one year to 90 years with a median age of 29 years.
There have been 6,741 total hospitalizations and 97,521 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
There have been 6,741 total hospitalizations and 97,521 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,867.
