By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An IT outage has impacted multiple Port Authority systems on Saturday.
ConnectCard machines, the Authority's Customer Service telephone system and Port Authority's websites are all impacted.
Port Authority specified that public transit has not been affected, and they will still be able to provide service.
It is unknown when the systems will resume operations at this time.
