By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman is in the Armstrong County Jail on Saturday and is facing multiple charges from the Kiski Township Police Department.

Kiski Township Police say that they first arrested Marsha Skibicki on River Road in North Apollo Borough and allege that she was “highly intoxicated” when they found her around 1:45 a.m Saturday. They charged her with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct before they let her leave with a sober adult.

Just around an hour later, police responded to the 500 block of Kiski Avenue Extension and arrested Skibicki again after she was allegedly “screaming obscenities” in the middle of the road.

Police say they had to subdue Skibicki multiple times as they arrested her and put her into a cruiser. Police allege that she tried getting into the front of the cruiser and was resisting arrest.

After arriving at the Kiski Township Police Department station, she spat at officers and tried to urinate on the floor, according to police.

After searching through her possessions, police allege they found marijuana and a glass pipe.

Skibicki is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and pedestrians under the influence.