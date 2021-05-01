By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 72-year-old missing and endangered man Martin Hussey.
Police warn that Hussey is possibly armed.
They say that anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.
He is described as being bald, 5'11" tall, weighing 160 pounds and having blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen in the Wimmerton area in Latrobe.