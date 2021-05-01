By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a cold and frosty start this Saturday, but we will see sun and warmer temperatures today in the lower 60’s.

That is still below average for this time of year.

A few clouds tonight means we don’t get nearly as cold.

We drop to just to the mid 50’s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees tomorrow as clouds give away to sun.

Monday starts a wet pattern. Expect rain and Thundershowers through early Wednesday.

Expect temperatures in the mid-to-low 70’s for Monday and Tuesday, then we drop to the 50’s for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 60’s in the morning).

Thursday is dry but cool in the lower 60’s.

Friday will be cool and rainy in the 50s.