The man was transported to the hospital by paramedics with a gunshot wound to the leg.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood.

According to police, 911 calls were made just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday reporting sounds of gunshots.

Officers received descriptions of a vehicle leaving the area before arriving at the scene.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

After pulling the vehicle over, officers were told by the driver of a wounded passenger inside.

He was last listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.