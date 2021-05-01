By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.
According to police, 911 calls were made just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday reporting sounds of gunshots.
Officers received descriptions of a vehicle leaving the area before arriving at the scene.
A short time later, the vehicle was seen in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.
After pulling the vehicle over, officers were told by the driver of a wounded passenger inside.
The man was transported to the hospital by paramedics with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.