WHITEHALL, Ohio (AP) — Two small children were found dead after a fire in a recreational vehicle near Ohio’s capital city over the weekend, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers in the Columbus suburb of Whitehall report that first responders were called to an address shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday and found the RV fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, an 11-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found dead inside the vehicle.

Whitehall Fire Chief Mike Crispen said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but investigators don’t consider it suspicious.

“This is a tragic situation and the family of these children could use your prayers,” Crispen said in a written statement.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the Franklin County coroner’s office and Whitehall police are investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)