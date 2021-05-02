By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A lost dog recently found a way back to its rightful owners thanks to the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The agency says that a couple approached them after losing their dog on State Game Lands 285 in Beaver County.
Pennsylvania Game Commission habitat staff, Travis Mohrbacher and Bryce Sutter, were able to help.
They used a UTV to search the area and found the dog, who was returned safely to the owners.