By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport might be the ticket to your next job.
It is holding a retail concessions job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
The airport is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions with more than 25 shops and restaurants.
Jobs include bartenders, cooks, servers, cashiers and more.
Parking will be free for attendees, and they can find validation stickers for their vehicles at the Meet and Greet table.