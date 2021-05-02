By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since last year, all students that want to return to the classroom in the Pittsburgh Public Schools will be able to do so.

On Monday, more than 13,000 kids are expected to return to the school buildings.

Meanwhile, about 8,000 students have chosen to continue with remote learning.

The district has also been dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and about 640 students will be without a ride to school.

“Students that fall within that seat gap and don’t have a ride were notified by a robocall this past week and students who do have a ride would have received a mailer in the mail,” said Megan Patton, the Pittsburgh Public Schools Transportation Director.

According to the district, they’re getting three additional buses from the Pittsburgh Transportation Group later this month.

They are also reaching out to local colleges and universities for help when it comes to transportation.