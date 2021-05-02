By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures today will be in the upper 70’s near 80 degrees, with clouds increasing late.

Rain showers start to move in tonight as Monday starts a wet pattern.

Expect rain and thundershowers on and off through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 70’s for Monday and Tuesday, then we drop to the 50s for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is dry, but cool in the 50s.

Friday will be cool and rainy, with temperatures in the 50’s.

Saturday stays cool but looks to be dry as well.

