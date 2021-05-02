By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened miles and minutes apart from each other.
The first happened in Polish Hill.
Police say around 2:40 a.m. officers found a man with several gunshot wounds on Paulowna Street.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
There is no word on any arrests or suspects.
And 10 minutes later in Homewood West, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Police found him sitting down on North Dallas Avenue after a Shotspotter alert sent them to Kelly Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There are no suspects at this time.
The investigations are ongoing.