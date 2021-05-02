CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
So far, Pittsburgh Police have found no suspects in either incident.
Filed Under:Homewood, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Polish Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened miles and minutes apart from each other.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures, Rain Chances

The first happened in Polish Hill.

Police say around 2:40 a.m. officers found a man with several gunshot wounds on Paulowna Street.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects.

READ MORE: Delmont Salem Rotary Club Holds Food Collection Event

And 10 minutes later in Homewood West, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police found him sitting down on North Dallas Avenue after a Shotspotter alert sent them to Kelly Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

MORE NEWS: Point Park University Holds Commencement For Graduates

The investigations are ongoing.